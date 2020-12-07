© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Announcement!!! I'm Competing in My First Bikini Contest April 3rd, 2021 at the Age of 58!!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
117 views • December 07, 2020
This is the beginning of a 17 week journey to compete in a NPC Body Building Show in NJ. I am starting at about 114 pounds and am not sure what my stage weight will be. I am very tiny now but need to get all the fat off. I'll be showing you what I'm doing periodically and asking for your help and encouragement. Please no meanies! Getting on stage in a bikini takes a lot of courage. The last time I competed was over 30 years ago. My biggest problem right now is tightening my skin. If you know what can help please advise. Thanks!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.