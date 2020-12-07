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Big Announcement!!! I'm Competing in My First Bikini Contest April 3rd, 2021 at the Age of 58!!
Susan Hill
Susan Hill
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117 views • December 07, 2020
This is the beginning of a 17 week journey to compete in a NPC Body Building Show in NJ. I am starting at about 114 pounds and am not sure what my stage weight will be. I am very tiny now but need to get all the fat off. I'll be showing you what I'm doing periodically and asking for your help and encouragement. Please no meanies! Getting on stage in a bikini takes a lot of courage. The last time I competed was over 30 years ago. My biggest problem right now is tightening my skin. If you know what can help please advise. Thanks!
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nutritionmeal prepweight lossdietingfat lossanti-agingbikinibody buildingcontest
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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