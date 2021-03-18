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America at WAR with Dean Ryan - Kung Fu Guru & Moppy Goldberg Edition
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73 views • March 18, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: America at WAR with Dean Ryan - Kung Fu Guru & Moppy Goldberg Edition
Multiple shootings in Georgia allegedlly targeting Asian women. Mass amount of fireworks go off in Ontario, California which plays into the psychological warfare ending a desensitized awareness of Weapons of War planned for a colour revolution towards America. Mainstream Media's Democratic platform and once a TV Show 'The View' debuts the upcoming narrative by the deep state for this summer's Blockbuster release of 'Planned Riothood 3 Revenge of the Fake Cop' and how Antifa is a myth.
Multiple shootings in Georgia allegedlly targeting Asian women. Mass amount of fireworks go off in Ontario, California which plays into the psychological warfare ending a desensitized awareness of Weapons of War planned for a colour revolution towards America. Mainstream Media's Democratic platform and once a TV Show 'The View' debuts the upcoming narrative by the deep state for this summer's Blockbuster release of 'Planned Riothood 3 Revenge of the Fake Cop' and how Antifa is a myth.
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