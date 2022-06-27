An Artificial Neural Network is growing inside your body plus possible solution.

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A Canadian herbalist called Tony Pantalleresco who has a bitchute video channel called Independz has created three different anti-nano devices, the anti-nano bucket, the anti-nano triangle and the anti-nano spike. Any of these anti-nano devices will create a disruptive field around your body which will destroy the ability of the neural network inside you from self-assembling. I believe this is an urgent matter because if you don't destroy the artificial neural network which is now building inside you, you could then be physically remote controlled like a mechanical robot. You could have your arm jerked while driving a vehicle which could make you drive your vehicle into a group of people or against a wall. I believe that this has already be achieved many times.