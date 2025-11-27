Vatican’s islam: “We will conquer Paris and Rome and rule Europe with islam”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Satan’s islam wants to destroy and kill Christians who are not aligned with Christ-less islam. In the video clip, a Muslim ‘scholar’ made the declaration in 2020 that islam must conquer the west.





Revelation 20:4 speaks of those who put their faith in Christ and obey His holy written word will be beheaded or murdered for their faith and for not worshipping the Vatican's pope or for not accepting his mark, the mark of the beast, of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to God's holy 7th day Sabbath.





