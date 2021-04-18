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4 18 21 Lin Wood brings DOWN the HOUSE with AMAZING TRUTH DO NOT FEAR Pray
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2922 views • April 18, 2021
Get the Emergency Food you need BEFORE the next emergency!
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Music
Battle Cry
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/?search=battle-cry
Lin Wood Clips
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
Jim Caviezel Decries “The Adrenochroming of Children,” As if That’s a Thing
https://bit.ly/2Q4BGRT
Johnny Depp talking about Adrenochrome
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/4322
Tell the world the Truth …send it to Hollywood..Lin Wood
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/4326
Sound of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2nod4i0
Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
https://bit.ly/32plBIN
Donations can be sent via the following:
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*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/a....udio/mclean/kjv/1Joh
Connect with us in the following ways:
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★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans
8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that
love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★
Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndW....eKnow?tracking=AndWe
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for
America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or
anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Battle Cry
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/?search=battle-cry
Lin Wood Clips
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
Jim Caviezel Decries “The Adrenochroming of Children,” As if That’s a Thing
https://bit.ly/2Q4BGRT
Johnny Depp talking about Adrenochrome
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/4322
Tell the world the Truth …send it to Hollywood..Lin Wood
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/4326
Sound of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2nod4i0
Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
https://bit.ly/32plBIN
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/a....udio/mclean/kjv/1Joh
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans
8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that
love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★
Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndW....eKnow?tracking=AndWe
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for
America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or
anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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