Sabbath, Sat., 8-13, II Samuel 22 and Ephesians 6-The Armor of God

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In II Samuel 22 King David praises God for delivering him from his physical adversaries-King Saul and others and refers to God as his shield. In Ephesians 6, Paul encourages us to recognize that we "wrestle not with flesh and blood, but with powers and principalities and wickedness in high places", and then encourages us to "put on the whole armor of God". Thank God that He is our Shield, and our Rock and a High Tower! Indeed, especially in these end times. Happy Sabbath, and enjoy your rest and your time with Father!