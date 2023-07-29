Create New Account
The Unjected Show #028 | Alec Zeck | The End Of Covid
The Unjected Show
Find your people at https://Unjected.com

Get your Spike Support from The Wellness Company at https://DestroySpike.com. Use Promo Code UNJECTED anywhere on the site (https://TWC.health) for 10% off!

Unjected Show Bonus Episodes: https://TheUnjectedShow.Substack.com

Check out the Unjected Substack at https://Unjected.substack.com

Joining us this evening is Alec Zeck from The Way Forward. He has recently released an epic online seminar called "The End Of Covid" that seeks to deal the final deathblow to the corrupt medical establishment that has seized an undue amount of power in our lives.

Catch The Unjected Show every Friday night at 9pm EST. Call in LIVE at 1-833-3UNJECT. The Unjected Show, brought to you by Unjected.com, is hosted by Unjected Co-Founders Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle, along with Scott Armstrong and the hilarious Zach Brown from The Unfit Statesman Podcast

Stay Natural. Stay Free. Stay Unjected.

