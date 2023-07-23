What is PRIMARY WATER ? | Cultivate Elevate's Matt Roeske

💚PRIMARY WATER is the process of hydrogen and oxygen aligning with volcanic pressure to create new water, new living water that does not contain fluoride, arsenic or pharmaceuticals.
There is a huge abundance of primary water on earth. The water shortage is another DS narrative to install fear into humanity. WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW.
From the book: New water for a thirsty world
https://cultivateelevate.com/blog/primary-water-and-why-we-are-never-running-out-of-water/
