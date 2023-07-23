Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is PRIMARY WATER ? | Cultivate Elevate's Matt Roeske
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
147 views
Published 15 hours ago

💚PRIMARY WATER is the process of hydrogen and oxygen aligning with volcanic pressure to create new water, new living water that does not contain fluoride, arsenic or pharmaceuticals.


There is a huge abundance of primary water on earth. The water shortage is another DS narrative to install fear into humanity. WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW.


From the book: New water for a thirsty world

https://cultivateelevate.com/blog/primary-water-and-why-we-are-never-running-out-of-water/


Keywords
primary watercultivate elevatematt roeskewater shortage hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket