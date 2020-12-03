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The David Knight Show (3December20 Full Show)
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53 views • December 03, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Retired Generals are calling for Trump to suspend Constitution & declare Martial Law. Is this the beginning of a civil war?
— 00:04:15 After the arrest of the owner of small bar, Staten Island arises in mass protest. Is this the beginning of mass resistance? People have been pushed far enough and they’re pushing back
— 00:31:48 Doctor in Oregon and his staff have never wore a mask, treated 80 COVID patients — he says “it’s the common cold”
— 00:34:31 Police State brutality for COVID enforce comes to UK. Will they miss the opportunity to stop the Google technocratic gulags as Solzhenitsyn lamented in “Gulag Archipelago”?
— 00:42:06 FOX News helps Fauci sell the idea that he being more cautious in approving vaccine than UK since he cares about safety LOL
— 00:46:33 “Birthright: The Coming Posthuman Apocalypse”, TimothyAlberino.com. Tim joins to talk about the next step planned by DARPA & NIH’s Francis Collins (Fauci’s boss) — genetic manipulation into a satanic posthuman future
— 01:23:57 Theragripper: a nanotech drug delivery device by John Hopkins. Will the dust-sized device be used to deliver drugs & vaccines by stealth?
— 01:28:29 Where do these BS numbers about 95% effectiveness for vaccines come from? Questions and answers you need to know that aren’t being discussed
— 01:37:59 Biden’s “Transition” Team takes on an all new meaning as his radical gender bender agenda is being pushed more than anything else
— 01:46:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at the do-or-die moment facing Main Street and Middle Class America. And, after our election became Venezuelan, our economy will turn Venezuelan next. Inflation isn’t coming, it’s already here.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:08 Retired Generals are calling for Trump to suspend Constitution & declare Martial Law. Is this the beginning of a civil war?
— 00:04:15 After the arrest of the owner of small bar, Staten Island arises in mass protest. Is this the beginning of mass resistance? People have been pushed far enough and they’re pushing back
— 00:31:48 Doctor in Oregon and his staff have never wore a mask, treated 80 COVID patients — he says “it’s the common cold”
— 00:34:31 Police State brutality for COVID enforce comes to UK. Will they miss the opportunity to stop the Google technocratic gulags as Solzhenitsyn lamented in “Gulag Archipelago”?
— 00:42:06 FOX News helps Fauci sell the idea that he being more cautious in approving vaccine than UK since he cares about safety LOL
— 00:46:33 “Birthright: The Coming Posthuman Apocalypse”, TimothyAlberino.com. Tim joins to talk about the next step planned by DARPA & NIH’s Francis Collins (Fauci’s boss) — genetic manipulation into a satanic posthuman future
— 01:23:57 Theragripper: a nanotech drug delivery device by John Hopkins. Will the dust-sized device be used to deliver drugs & vaccines by stealth?
— 01:28:29 Where do these BS numbers about 95% effectiveness for vaccines come from? Questions and answers you need to know that aren’t being discussed
— 01:37:59 Biden’s “Transition” Team takes on an all new meaning as his radical gender bender agenda is being pushed more than anything else
— 01:46:22 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to look at the do-or-die moment facing Main Street and Middle Class America. And, after our election became Venezuelan, our economy will turn Venezuelan next. Inflation isn’t coming, it’s already here.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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