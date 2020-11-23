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Κανοντας το εμβολιο Δειτε το βιντεο για να ξερετε τι μας περιμενει.
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503 views • November 23, 2020
Θα αναλυσω το βιντεο με λιγες λεξεις.
Κανοντας το εμβολιο για τον Κορωνα αυτο που θα γινει ειναι τα ιδια μας τα λεμφοκύτταρα να επιτεθουν στα ιδια τα κυτταρα του οργανισμου μας γιατι αυτα μετα τον εμβολιασμο θα περιεχουν τον ιό. Δειτε το βιντεο για να ξερετε τι μας περιμενει.
Κανοντας το εμβολιο για τον Κορωνα αυτο που θα γινει ειναι τα ιδια μας τα λεμφοκύτταρα να επιτεθουν στα ιδια τα κυτταρα του οργανισμου μας γιατι αυτα μετα τον εμβολιασμο θα περιεχουν τον ιό. Δειτε το βιντεο για να ξερετε τι μας περιμενει.
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