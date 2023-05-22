A Huge Intelligently Constructed Shiva Linga on Mars

I have recently discovered that a small mountain on Mars resembles a Shiva Linga. A Shiva Linga in Hinduism is a cylindrical or egg-shaped object which is most often made of stone. The Shiva Linga has many interpretations but the one that I think is the correct one is that the Shiva Linga represents the Primordial Zygote or Cosmic Egg from which all creation has sprung. The linga is often placed vertically inside a bowl called the yoni which represents the Divine female power of creation. The yoni has a spout at one end to drain off water or other liquids which are poured onto the rounded end of the linga in ritual ceremony.





The Shiva Linga on Mars occurs as a small mountain with a height of 826 meters and a width of about 50 km in the SE to NW direction. It is irregular in shape and its SW to NE dimension is longer than its SE to NW dimension. It sits in a rectangular depression which might be considered to be a yoni. In ancient times, the depression was likely filled with water which could drain through an opening at the southwest corner which acts as a spout. This linga on Mars is called Issedon Tholus by NASA. NASA considers it to be a small shield volcano and assigns coordinates to the mountain which distract from the coordinates of its caldera, the presence of which NASA does not even acknowledge. Also NASA makes no mention of the rectangular depression which surrounds Issedon Tholus.





Other than having a dome shape (Tholus is a term used by NASA for small mountains which are shaped like a dome), and sitting in a depression which has the characteristics of a yoni, there is another major way in which Issedon Tholus resembles the ancient Shiva Lingas which are worshiped in Hindu and other temples on Planet Earth. Issedon Tholus is constructed in such a way as to play tribute to basic irrational numbers found throughout Nature. These are π, φ, e, √2, √3, and √5 . Although the Shiva deity in Hinduism is often considered to be the deity of destruction, in Shaivism, one of the major sects of Hinduism, Shiva is also considered to be the creator of everything. In harmony with this concept, I have discovered that many ancient lingas, like Issedon Tholus, pay tribute to the basic irrational numbers present in creation. I found these numbers to be present in the height to diameter ratios of several cylindrical ancient lingas. In Issedon Tholus, they are present in the coordinates of the tip of an arrowhead found in the caldera of the mountain and in the coordinates of several features of the yoni-like depression surrounding the mountain. The rectangular depression has the shape of a golden rectangle which is a rectangle whose length is equal to the golden mean φ times the width of the rectangle. This golden rectangle can be perfectly divided into a square and a smaller golden rectangle. The longitude and latitude coordinates of the centre of the square, and the corners of the square and large golden rectangle, all make reference to the 6 basic irrational numbers found in creation. Hence, the only conclusion that is reasonable is that Issedon Tholus and its rectangular depression have been intelligently designed and constructed, and could not have been simply the product of natural forces.





The presence on Mars of a dome-shaped mountain sitting in a rectangular depression which has all the characteristics of a Shiva Linga set inside a yoni leads to the strong possibility that Hinduism itself may have originated on Mars rather than on Planet Earth. Contact with the ancient Martian civilization has been noted in my previous video entitled: “Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry To Harmonize With the Cosmos”: https://www.brighteon.com/0e17a70d-8ebb-4263-ac4f-891d093239d2 It was demonstrated that the diameters of the concentric circles of Stonehenge were measured out in units of Martian meters – a standard of measure that is based on the knowledge of the exact radius of the planet Mars.





