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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0381 - Carolyn Flagg Temple - Report on arrests in the case
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21 views • April 02, 2021
The three were on a crime spree where they robbed people and beat them up, before coming across Carolyn bringing up the garbage cans to her boyfriend’s home. They decided to rob her, hitting her in the head with the butt of the gun, before shooting her in the stomach. She died a few days later at the hospital.
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