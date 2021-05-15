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Kevin J. Johnston Talks To CTV Again
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52 views • May 15, 2021
CTV tried putting a guy my age on the screen with me this time. The left-wing kids don't get it and neither does this guy.
I will always CRUSH the left and these left-wing reporters!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
I will always CRUSH the left and these left-wing reporters!
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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