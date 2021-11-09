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[Prophetic Word Kamala Harris] "A Cockatrice Will Pursue Them" - Unexpected Changes In U.S. Office
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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621 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: The Lord reveals that power will change hands without votes. He will show no more mercy to America; it is a defiant nation that refuses to repent but thinks it will go on being "great" forever. God alone dictates the future. The newly elected administration will experience sudden shifts in power and old familiar faces will be seen again as they were during the electoral process of 2020. Feminism will skyrocket in America. A deadly serpent will be released [spiritually] and poisonous times are coming to the U.S.A.

Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/

Related Prophetic words:

NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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feminismpresidentamericagodjesusprophecypotusunited statesend timesthe masters voiceshifts in power
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