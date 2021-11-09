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[Prophetic Word Kamala Harris] "A Cockatrice Will Pursue Them" - Unexpected Changes In U.S. Office
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621 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord reveals that power will change hands without votes. He will show no more mercy to America; it is a defiant nation that refuses to repent but thinks it will go on being "great" forever. God alone dictates the future. The newly elected administration will experience sudden shifts in power and old familiar faces will be seen again as they were during the electoral process of 2020. Feminism will skyrocket in America. A deadly serpent will be released [spiritually] and poisonous times are coming to the U.S.A.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord reveals that power will change hands without votes. He will show no more mercy to America; it is a defiant nation that refuses to repent but thinks it will go on being "great" forever. God alone dictates the future. The newly elected administration will experience sudden shifts in power and old familiar faces will be seen again as they were during the electoral process of 2020. Feminism will skyrocket in America. A deadly serpent will be released [spiritually] and poisonous times are coming to the U.S.A.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
Related Prophetic words:
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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