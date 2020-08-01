BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Oak Ridge Y-12 Words From 1-8-20 & 4-1-20 Shared 2-19-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Words given to me from Father God and Jesus Christ from 2020 that haven't been released since the original website was taken down. These are, 'War of Nations is Still Coming 4-1-20@3:50AM' & 'Oak Ridge 1-8-20.'

Revelation 18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesuschrist.com/

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

