The Global Cabal Named - Dr Zev Zelenko MD - Names Names

Rest In Peace, Dr Zev

Two years ago nobody in the world had heard about this humble family physician from a small Jewish community in New York, where his patients considered him as part of their family, because of his tender care.

Now he is the most renown medical doctor in the world.

This is Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko's final message before he died. If we can all follow his advice, the world will be a much better place. https://www.bitchute.com/video/vXEvXBS7dcEq/