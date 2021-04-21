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A disastrous flood hit Australia! Dramatic footage compilation 21 April 2021
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101 views • April 21, 2021
Luke 17: 27-29 They were eating and drinking and marrying and being given in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise, just as it was in the days of Lot—they were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building, but on the day when Lot went out from Sodom, fire and sulfur rained from heaven and destroyed them all
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