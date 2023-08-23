Before the Plane Crash in the Tver region, Eyewitnesses Heard Two Strong Pops. After that, the Craft's Wing and Stabilizer Fell Off

Before the plane crash in the Tver region, eyewitnesses heard two strong pops. After that, the ship's wing and stabilizer fell off near an abandoned farm in the village of Kuzhenkino. At the wreakage, Traces, similar to holes from hitting ready-made submunitions of an anti-aircraft missile, are visible on the wreckage of a crashed aircraft. ㅤ

Embraer with tail number RA-02795 last appeared on radar today at 18:11. He made a flight Moscow - St. Petersburg. In total, 10 people died as a result of the tragedy, three of them were crew members. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers.

The second plane, which belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin, turns around over the capital and landed at a nearby Moscow airport.

In Africa, Yevgeny Prigozhin had a similar situation when his plane was shot down, but that time he flew on a different one. And now, another business jet is circling over Moscow, which belongs to the head of PMC Wagner. Until he lands and it is not clear who was on board this plane, it is impossible to say that Prigozhin is dead with 100% probability.

One of the versions of the plane crash , among the passengers of which was Yevgeny Prigozhin, is a terrorist attack on board. Now the information is being verified by the security services.

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the commander of the "PMC Wagner" Dmitry Utkin was confirmed by the chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia" Vladimir Rogov.

"I just talked with outstanding" musicians ". They confirm the fact of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. Kingdom of heaven to the newly-departed servants of God, Yevgeny and Dmitry," he said.

(NOT worded good)? Rescuers who arrived at the crash site of the plane in the Tver region, on board of which, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Evgeny Prigozhin was, removed the bodies of seven people from the wreckage, this was reported in the unified duty and dispatch service of the Bologovsky District.





