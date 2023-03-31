Gareth Icke Tonight - How Can we Fight Back?

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Tonight on the show Gareth speaks with Dutch activist Willem Engel about his ongoing court case against the Netherlands government. Common Law expert William Keyte is in the studio to break down the myth of statute law. Broadcaster Patrick Henningsen is on the line to highlight the danger of sending nuclear-based weapons to Ukraine. This plus reporter Lewis Brackpool's segment on Ulez and Alice the Journalist is here with this week's lie detector.
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