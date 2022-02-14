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Super Bowl National Anthem sung - Wow . And check out Alex Jones face after the Durham report on Hillabeast and Obama spying on the Trump campaign.
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265 views • February 14, 2022
Yes Newsweek , being part of Fake News and Lame Street media, has now been proven, by the recent Duram report , to have lied to the American public about Hillabeast and Obama's treasonous spying on the Trump campaign when he was a private citizen before he was elected. See you at Gitmo, Will they choose hanging or a bullet to the back of the head ?
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