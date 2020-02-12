WATCH Tucker RIP THE MASK Off Dems Most RADICAL Bill That Will CHANGE America As You Know it

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Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Have you heard about the “New Way Forward Act?” If you haven’t, you’re not alone. Very few people have heard about it, because almost no one in media is talking about it. They’re too obsessed with their fake impeachment fantasies to report on anything real.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/mZDtxoO0Gc4
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://americanlookout.com/tucker-ca...
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