Situation Update, Oct 7, 2022 - Groundbreaking lawsuit filed against Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric over SARS-CoV-2 gain of function research and hazardous RELEASE

0:00 Groundbreaking Lawsuit
14:00 Another Bombshell
24:40 Other News
34:12 Intel
44:10 Europe
51:10 Nuclear Emergency
1:02:22 Tom Luongo
- Lawsuit claims Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric are responsible for DEATHS from covid
- Claims they funneled money into gain-of-function research in Wuhan
- Could set legal precedent for massive wave of lawsuits against Fauci, Walensky and others
- CDC (Walensky) conspiracy confirmed: They covered up V-Safe data showing widespread vaccine injuries
- 7.7% of those who took vaccine were injured, 25% couldn't work
- Bank of England admits it was only HOURS away from total collapse
- European gold and silver mints will CEASE operations due to energy shortage
- Biden pardons marijuana possession (federal) but still criminalizes CBD
- China military drones air lift armed robot dogs into battle zones
- US buys anti-radiation drugs to prepare for nuclear war
- Germany to become "industrial museum" as energy supply collapses
- Interview with Tom Luongo on currency wars, Europe vs. the Fed
