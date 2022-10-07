Situation Update, Oct 7, 2022 - Groundbreaking lawsuit filed against Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric over SARS-CoV-2 gain of function research and hazardous RELEASE

0:00 Groundbreaking Lawsuit

14:00 Another Bombshell

24:40 Other News

34:12 Intel

44:10 Europe

51:10 Nuclear Emergency

1:02:22 Tom Luongo





- Lawsuit claims Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric are responsible for DEATHS from covid

- Claims they funneled money into gain-of-function research in Wuhan

- Could set legal precedent for massive wave of lawsuits against Fauci, Walensky and others

- CDC (Walensky) conspiracy confirmed: They covered up V-Safe data showing widespread vaccine injuries

- 7.7% of those who took vaccine were injured, 25% couldn't work

- Bank of England admits it was only HOURS away from total collapse

- European gold and silver mints will CEASE operations due to energy shortage

- Biden pardons marijuana possession (federal) but still criminalizes CBD

- China military drones air lift armed robot dogs into battle zones

- US buys anti-radiation drugs to prepare for nuclear war

- Germany to become "industrial museum" as energy supply collapses

- Interview with Tom Luongo on currency wars, Europe vs. the Fed







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/