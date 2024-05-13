Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
197 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith- Curriculum Of The Ages - Most Important Subject In The Universe
channel image
Clash Of Minds
300 Subscribers
15 views
Published 16 hours ago

In Episode 197 we discuss the most important subject in the universe. Every Conflict that has been waged on this earth was and is centred in this curriculum . As we near the end of time this conflict will escalate and every person will have to make a decision. There are only two choices, not four or six, only two. Make your choice.


Keywords
waltercommartin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket