Superfood Energy Mousse

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Ingredients:
3 ripe avocados
1 t. Vanilla Extract Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt
Toppings (Optional): Fresh fruit Fresh Mint Shredded coconut
Chopped Nuts
Directions:
1. Remove avocado pits and scoop out of shell
2. Blend in food processor until smooth and creamy
3. Add vanilla, Cocoa Energize and pinch of salt
4. Mix until well blended
5. Scoop into serving dish
6. Add favorite toppings
Storage:
1. Air-tight container in refrigerator enjoy for up to a week
2. Freeze in ice cube trays to add to smoothies or for later use
3. Freeze in a bowl for frozen treat