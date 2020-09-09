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THE SEVEN VOICES OF GOD
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3 views • September 09, 2020
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on Psalm 29 and explains the seven voices of God. Once we are born again and enter into a relationship with Jesus Christ, the judge becomes our advocate, the creator breathes new life into us and the King of Kings elevates us to be a member of His family. Praise the Lord!
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