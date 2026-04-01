RT News - April 1 2026 2PM GMT

April 1, 2026

rt.com





Russian forces declare the Lugansk Republic fully liberated after securing two more towns in the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions. Warehouses ablaze. Three drones target a major British oil company’s stock in Iraq - it comes as Tehran declares American tech firms in the region to be legitimate targets of war. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches a new wave of massive strikes at Israeli military sites, while Netanyahu is convinced the situation is under control, saying attacks can no longer threaten his nation’s existence. The US Secretary of war hints at a major shake up within NATO, as Donald Trump rips into the allies that won’t take up arms to re-open the strait of Hormuz.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday