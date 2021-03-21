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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 19March2021 Border immigration Problems
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180 views • March 21, 2021
In this SITREP we will be looking closely at AF1 and the P8's off the Florida coast as well as the farm birds and activity at the prison locations. Sniffer Helo, Press separated from Biden (Flash Bang) and Harris (Bob Marley).
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