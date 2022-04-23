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Old Paths Babtist Church: Hollywood's Satanic Roots (The Movie) [May 12, 2013]
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65 views • April 23, 2022
This is the first in the series on Hollywood. This is part one SATANIC ROOTS
The second sermon covers the deception of Michael Landon and much more (Links below).
For more of Pastor Jason Cooley's sermons, visit:
http://www.SermonAudio.com/PastorCooley
http://www.OldPathsBaptistChurch.org
https://www.sermonaudio.com/solo/pastorcooley/sermons/512132155215/
OPBC Online
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OPBC Production
https://youtu.be/N1IAilcq3P0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC926PwkYDqk2EPmxUO3kEpg
Playlist:
Hollywood's Satanic Roots
581 videos - 2,632 views -
Last updated on Apr 4, 2022
Janet Vazquez 79 subscribers
Description: TRUTH FROM JESUS
https://www.youtube.com/user/janetblanchard7
https://www.youtube.com/user/janetblanchard7/playlists
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Source:
Hollyweird is evil - Hollywood's Roots they worship satan
6 views Apr 22, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
845 subscribers
https://youtu.be/vK_sTWbnkQk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
The second sermon covers the deception of Michael Landon and much more (Links below).
For more of Pastor Jason Cooley's sermons, visit:
http://www.SermonAudio.com/PastorCooley
http://www.OldPathsBaptistChurch.org
https://www.sermonaudio.com/solo/pastorcooley/sermons/512132155215/
OPBC Online
14.9K subscribers
OPBC Production
https://youtu.be/N1IAilcq3P0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC926PwkYDqk2EPmxUO3kEpg
Playlist:
Hollywood's Satanic Roots
581 videos - 2,632 views -
Last updated on Apr 4, 2022
Janet Vazquez 79 subscribers
Description: TRUTH FROM JESUS
https://www.youtube.com/user/janetblanchard7
https://www.youtube.com/user/janetblanchard7/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/user/janetblanchard7/channels
Source:
Hollyweird is evil - Hollywood's Roots they worship satan
6 views Apr 22, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
845 subscribers
https://youtu.be/vK_sTWbnkQk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
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