© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 "EVENTS" PAUL THE APOSTLE SAID WOULD HAPPEN BEFORE CHRIST'S [END TIMES] RETURN
Follow
1
Share
Report
681 views • March 30, 2022
The apostle Paul clearly identifies three things that will happen before the end of this age. There would be a great movement of people leaving "the faith"...there would be a lawless world leader set himself up in the temple...and there would be a resurrection of the dead! This study let's you read it for yourself...:)
'The End Times Study [Session 4]: What Paul the Apostle Said Would Happen'
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
'The End Times Study [Session 4]: What Paul the Apostle Said Would Happen'
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.