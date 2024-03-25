Patriot Confederation (January 17, 2023)

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! Radix Verum joins the very first show to talk about the Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Hoax and the documentary she is making based on it.





