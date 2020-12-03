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"It’s 1776 in America again" ~ Attorney Lin Wood
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76 views • December 03, 2020
“We’re gonna send a message… It’s 1776 in America again, and you’re not gonna take our freedom... We’re gonna send that message from Wills Park today all the way to Beijing China —we’re not gonna let you take our county over."
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