AA_212_Michael_Cremo-Forbidden_Archaeology

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Michael Cremo joins us to discuss his extensive work in forbidden archaeology. He will delve into the expansion of human consciousness and how the archaeological record is used to control and manipulate the masses.
#MichaelCremo #ForbiddenArchaeology #Darwin #Evolution #Anthropology #Archaeology #GrandCanyon #Paradigm #Science #History #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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