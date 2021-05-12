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173 - Alois Irlmaier - Wo stehen wir ??? ⚠️⚠️⚠️
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55364 views • May 12, 2021
Medizinischer Sauerstoff
https://medizinischer-sauerstoff.de/
Tel: +49 5071 7821890
Joe Imbriano
https://www.brighteon.com/f6fae2f1-04e0-49fc-b8bf-85910b5dab03
https://www.brighteon.com/6a8b03f3-067f-478a-a6fc-9c498fb2ece6
Er rät zu Carbonyl Eisen (= Ferryl Eisen) oder Eisengluconat
Israel
Zuerst schau Dir das an, Iron Dome
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VWrqL0fmGUID/
Danach das
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message2828781/pg3528
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4744473/pg456
Türkei:
"Turkey will mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic world, ..."
https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkey-to-mobilize-intl-community-against-israeli-terror-erdogan
Noch zu den Schlumpfungen:
Versprecher: "es gehen uns die Leute aus,
die sich euthanasieren lassen wollen"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRGM3tFejks&;t=1s
https://medizinischer-sauerstoff.de/
Tel: +49 5071 7821890
Joe Imbriano
https://www.brighteon.com/f6fae2f1-04e0-49fc-b8bf-85910b5dab03
https://www.brighteon.com/6a8b03f3-067f-478a-a6fc-9c498fb2ece6
Er rät zu Carbonyl Eisen (= Ferryl Eisen) oder Eisengluconat
Israel
Zuerst schau Dir das an, Iron Dome
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VWrqL0fmGUID/
Danach das
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message2828781/pg3528
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4744473/pg456
Türkei:
"Turkey will mobilize the whole world, especially the Islamic world, ..."
https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkey-to-mobilize-intl-community-against-israeli-terror-erdogan
Noch zu den Schlumpfungen:
Versprecher: "es gehen uns die Leute aus,
die sich euthanasieren lassen wollen"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRGM3tFejks&;t=1s
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