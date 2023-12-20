Vladimir Putin hinted at Russian support for the potential return of Western Ukrainian Border regions once Annexed by Stalin from Poland, Hungary & Romania.

❗️Vladimir Putin hinted at Russian support for the potential return of Western Ukrainian border regions once annexed by Stalin from Poland, Hungary & Romania.
⚡️Putin directly inferred that Russia would not oppose the "re-annexation" of these regions back to their former countries noting that he is 100% certain this is what residents of those Ukrainian border want.
⚠️Potentially:
🇺🇦Transcarpathia back to Hungary 🇭🇺
🇺🇦Galicia & Volyn back to Poland 🇵🇱
🇺🇦Bukovina back to Romania 🇷🇴
