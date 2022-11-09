DeSantis "The Mantis" Delivers Victory Speech

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Commanding Re-election Win, the Crowd at His Victory Party Hints Support for a Potential 2024 Run as They Chant: “Two More Years!”

Ron DeSantis: “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob! Florida is where woke goes to die!”

"We chose facts over fear, we chose education over indoctrination, we chose law and order over rioting and disorder, Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad, we stood as a citadel for freedom for people across this country and indeed across this world. We faced a tax. We took the hits. We weathered the storms but we stood our ground. We did not back down! We had the conviction to guide us and we had the courage to lead. We nade promises to the people of Florida and we have delivered on those promises. And so today after four years, the people have delivered their verdict, FREEDOM IS HERE TO STAY! Now thanks to the overwhelming support from the people of Florida, we not only won an election, we have rewritten the political map."

