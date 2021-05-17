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SO IF THEY ARE GOING TO KILL OVER 6 BILLION PEOPLE HOW ARE THEY GOING TO GET RID OF THE BODIES ?
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Flu (film)

Screenplay by Lee Yeong-jong
Kim Sung-su
Story by Jung Jae-ho
Starring Soo Ae
Jang Hyuk
Music by Kim Tae-seong
Cinematography Lee Mo-gae
Edited by Nam Na-yeong
Production
companies
iLoveCinema
iFilm Corp.
Distributed by CJ Entertainment
Release date
August 14, 2013
Running time 121 minutes
Country South Korea
Language Korean
Box office US$19.8 million[1]
Flu (Korean: 감기; RR: Gamgi; alternatively titled The Flu) is a 2013 South Korean disaster film written and directed by Kim Sung-su, about an outbreak of a deadly strain of H5N1 that kills its victims within 36 hours, throwing the district of Bundang in Seongnam, which has a population of nearly half a million people, into chaos. It stars Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae. LINK TO WATCH BELOW:
https://yesmovies.love/watch-movie2/the-flu-2013-full-movie-online-free/e38vprv-egx6b6q?watching=1
Keywords
vaccinationsnwocovid
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