© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SO IF THEY ARE GOING TO KILL OVER 6 BILLION PEOPLE HOW ARE THEY GOING TO GET RID OF THE BODIES ?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
532 views • May 17, 2021
SHARE WITH EVERYONE!
Flu (film)
Screenplay by Lee Yeong-jong
Kim Sung-su
Story by Jung Jae-ho
Starring Soo Ae
Jang Hyuk
Music by Kim Tae-seong
Cinematography Lee Mo-gae
Edited by Nam Na-yeong
Production
companies
iLoveCinema
iFilm Corp.
Distributed by CJ Entertainment
Release date
August 14, 2013
Running time 121 minutes
Country South Korea
Language Korean
Box office US$19.8 million[1]
Flu (Korean: 감기; RR: Gamgi; alternatively titled The Flu) is a 2013 South Korean disaster film written and directed by Kim Sung-su, about an outbreak of a deadly strain of H5N1 that kills its victims within 36 hours, throwing the district of Bundang in Seongnam, which has a population of nearly half a million people, into chaos. It stars Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae. LINK TO WATCH BELOW:
https://yesmovies.love/watch-movie2/the-flu-2013-full-movie-online-free/e38vprv-egx6b6q?watching=1
Flu (film)
Screenplay by Lee Yeong-jong
Kim Sung-su
Story by Jung Jae-ho
Starring Soo Ae
Jang Hyuk
Music by Kim Tae-seong
Cinematography Lee Mo-gae
Edited by Nam Na-yeong
Production
companies
iLoveCinema
iFilm Corp.
Distributed by CJ Entertainment
Release date
August 14, 2013
Running time 121 minutes
Country South Korea
Language Korean
Box office US$19.8 million[1]
Flu (Korean: 감기; RR: Gamgi; alternatively titled The Flu) is a 2013 South Korean disaster film written and directed by Kim Sung-su, about an outbreak of a deadly strain of H5N1 that kills its victims within 36 hours, throwing the district of Bundang in Seongnam, which has a population of nearly half a million people, into chaos. It stars Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae. LINK TO WATCH BELOW:
https://yesmovies.love/watch-movie2/the-flu-2013-full-movie-online-free/e38vprv-egx6b6q?watching=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.