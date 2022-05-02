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Biden calls for Russian assets to be seized to fund Ukraine
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32 views • May 02, 2022
RT.
Joe Biden keeps beating the sanctions drums, proposing to legalize the confiscation and sale of Russian property in the US, to finance Ukraine's military - on the same day the country's Congress passed legislation to revive the lend-lease program, to speed up military equipment supplies to Kiev.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12verz-biden-calls-for-russian-assets-to-be-seized-to-fund-ukraine.html
Joe Biden keeps beating the sanctions drums, proposing to legalize the confiscation and sale of Russian property in the US, to finance Ukraine's military - on the same day the country's Congress passed legislation to revive the lend-lease program, to speed up military equipment supplies to Kiev.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12verz-biden-calls-for-russian-assets-to-be-seized-to-fund-ukraine.html
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