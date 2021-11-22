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The Temple of the Living God
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41 views • November 22, 2021
1 Cor 3:16; 6:19; 2 Cor 6:16 You are the temple of the living God.
If you live with the teachings of Jesus in your heart, and if you live them out in your life, then you are a living temple of God's Spirit.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
If you live with the teachings of Jesus in your heart, and if you live them out in your life, then you are a living temple of God's Spirit.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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