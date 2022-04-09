© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Death to Azov in Mariupol
Follow
2
Share
Report
161 views • April 09, 2022
Do the world a favor and shoot these MFR's to Hell.
"Russian army surrounds last nationalist fighters in Mariupol - Fierce fighting in the city of Mariupol as the Russian army and its allied Donbass forces seek to pin down the last remaining Ukrainian nationalist troops." RT News
"Russian army surrounds last nationalist fighters in Mariupol - Fierce fighting in the city of Mariupol as the Russian army and its allied Donbass forces seek to pin down the last remaining Ukrainian nationalist troops." RT News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.