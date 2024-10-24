Zionist Attack on Largest Public Hospital in Lebanon, 16 martyred.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf visits the vicinity of Hariri Hospital in Jnah area of Beirut, where Zionist bombardment levelled 6 buildings full of Sudanese foreign workers, Syrian refugees and Lebanese working class families, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 16 people and the injury of many more. The Zionist attack on Hariri Hospital is the latest in a series of such attacks on medical facilities in Lebanon.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 22/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇