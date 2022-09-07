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Monkeypox and SARS-COV-2 are both gene specific bioweapon viruses & Massive fish die off because of mRNA vaccine
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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186 views • September 07, 2022

Dead fish found on Utah shoreline; experts say they're running out of cool water to survive | KSL.comhttps://www.ksl.com/article/50469086/dead-fish-found-on-utah-shoreline-experts-say-theyre-running-out-of-cool-water-to-survive


RED ALERT——SELF-SPREADING VACCINES: Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security (page 47 of the document) | Barnhardt

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/05/01/red-alert-self-spreading-vaccines-johns-hopkins-center-for-health-security-page-47-of-the-document/


SELF SPREADING MRNA and SELF AMPLIFYING MRNA (SAM): TECHNOLOGIES TO ADDRESS Global Catastrophic Biological Risks Johns Hopkins University

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2018/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf


Unvaccinated people can be exposed to the vaccine by inhalation and skin contact (see page 67) how is this possible if it's not self spreading MRNA. If they haven't tested if it is they cannot know with certainty if it's self spreading MRNA:

Official Pfizer document: C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf


COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause massive fish die off in Oder river, Kerala India and San Francisco Bay and will cause all marine life to die ⚠ PREVENT! WARN! SPREAD! 2022-08-29 13-07-10-1

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/COVID-19-mRNA-vaccines-cause-massive-fish-die-off-in-Oder-river,-Kerala-India-and-San-Francisco-Bay-and-will-cause-all-marine-life-to-die-%E2%9A%A0-PREVENT!-2022-08-29-13-07-10-1:7


SARS-COV-2 is RACE SPECIFIC: New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text

https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z


Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab (engineered bioweapon like SARS-COV-2) 2022-06-14 21-05-49-1

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Two-Studies-now-suggest-the-circulating-Monkeypox-Virus-has-been-manipulated-in-a-Biolab-(engineered-bioweapon-like-SARS-COV-2)-2022-06-14-21-05-49-1:2


European Union - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Union


Font Changer Online (𝓬𝓸𝓹𝔂 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝖕𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊 𝒻𝑜𝓃𝓉𝓈) ― LingoJam

https://lingojam.com/FontChanger


Mobile app detects Covid-19 from the sound of someone's voice | E&T Magazine

https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/09/mobile-app-detects-covid-19-from-the-sound-of-someones-voice/


Smartphone app can detect COVID-19 infection in your voice • Earth.com

https://www.earth.com/news/smartphone-app-can-detect-covid-19-infection-in-your-voice/


Mobile phone app accurately detects COVID-19 | EurekAlert!

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/963516


Seven bowls - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls


THE BIOWEAPON PUSHERS ARE BACK!

https://odysee.com/@sgtreport:7/Renz_vax:f


Nutrition Facts for T.g. Foods Inc. - Collagen Peptides

https://tools.myfooddata.com/nutrition-facts/805651/wt1

Keywords
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