Monkeypox and SARS-COV-2 are both gene specific bioweapon viruses & Massive fish die off because of mRNA vaccine

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Dead fish found on Utah shoreline; experts say they're running out of cool water to survive | KSL.comhttps://www.ksl.com/article/50469086/dead-fish-found-on-utah-shoreline-experts-say-theyre-running-out-of-cool-water-to-survive
RED ALERT——SELF-SPREADING VACCINES: Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security (page 47 of the document) | Barnhardt
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/05/01/red-alert-self-spreading-vaccines-johns-hopkins-center-for-health-security-page-47-of-the-document/
SELF SPREADING MRNA and SELF AMPLIFYING MRNA (SAM): TECHNOLOGIES TO ADDRESS Global Catastrophic Biological Risks Johns Hopkins University
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2018/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
Unvaccinated people can be exposed to the vaccine by inhalation and skin contact (see page 67) how is this possible if it's not self spreading MRNA. If they haven't tested if it is they cannot know with certainty if it's self spreading MRNA:
Official Pfizer document: C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause massive fish die off in Oder river, Kerala India and San Francisco Bay and will cause all marine life to die ⚠ PREVENT! WARN! SPREAD! 2022-08-29 13-07-10-1
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/COVID-19-mRNA-vaccines-cause-massive-fish-die-off-in-Oder-river,-Kerala-India-and-San-Francisco-Bay-and-will-cause-all-marine-life-to-die-%E2%9A%A0-PREVENT!-2022-08-29-13-07-10-1:7
SARS-COV-2 is RACE SPECIFIC: New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab (engineered bioweapon like SARS-COV-2) 2022-06-14 21-05-49-1
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Two-Studies-now-suggest-the-circulating-Monkeypox-Virus-has-been-manipulated-in-a-Biolab-(engineered-bioweapon-like-SARS-COV-2)-2022-06-14-21-05-49-1:2
European Union - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Union
Font Changer Online (𝓬𝓸𝓹𝔂 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝖕𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊 𝒻𝑜𝓃𝓉𝓈) ― LingoJam
https://lingojam.com/FontChanger
Mobile app detects Covid-19 from the sound of someone's voice | E&T Magazine
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/09/mobile-app-detects-covid-19-from-the-sound-of-someones-voice/
Smartphone app can detect COVID-19 infection in your voice • Earth.com
https://www.earth.com/news/smartphone-app-can-detect-covid-19-infection-in-your-voice/
Mobile phone app accurately detects COVID-19 | EurekAlert!
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/963516
Seven bowls - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls
THE BIOWEAPON PUSHERS ARE BACK!
https://odysee.com/@sgtreport:7/Renz_vax:f
Nutrition Facts for T.g. Foods Inc. - Collagen Peptides
https://tools.myfooddata.com/nutrition-facts/805651/wt1