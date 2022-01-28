© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extreme weather. Owning the Weather CLIMATE CHANGE GLOBAL WARMING HOAX💯 #HAARP, Most powerful ionosphere Manipulator. The destruction has begun if you're not aware, pay attention.
Follow
0
Share
Report
125 views • January 28, 2022
Extreme weather. Owning the Weather
CLIMATE CHANGE GLOBAL WARMING HOAX💯
#HAARP, Most powerful ionosphere Manipulator.
The destruction has begun if you're not aware, pay attention.
https://youtu.be/WK8FAoYNJ74
https://rumble.com/vr4tzx-extreme-weather.-owning-the-weather.-haarp-space-x.html?mref=s8edf&;mc=10z81
CLIMATE CHANGE GLOBAL WARMING HOAX💯
#HAARP, Most powerful ionosphere Manipulator.
The destruction has begun if you're not aware, pay attention.
https://youtu.be/WK8FAoYNJ74
https://rumble.com/vr4tzx-extreme-weather.-owning-the-weather.-haarp-space-x.html?mref=s8edf&;mc=10z81
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.