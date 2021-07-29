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This Quantum Life #89 - The Infinite Life
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10 views • July 29, 2021
This force of dark intent is shriveling--shrinking down to a focused concentration of its own power, and in so doing, freeing up more and more trapped light, as it moment by moment feeds upon itself until it is no more.
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