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TLAV The Omicron Con S-gene Dropout PCR Test Data Manipulation Criteria Changed
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102 views • December 28, 2021
TLAV The Omicron Con S-gene Dropout PCR Test Data Manipulation Criteria Changed
The Last American Vagabond
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-12-26-21:2
https://superu.net/video/dc79b9a4-deae-4383-ba72-1463536b5024/
https://sovren.media/video/the-omicron-con-sanctions-on-unvaxed-after-3-months-vaxed-more-likely-to-be-infected-than-unvaxed-559.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/omicron-con-sanctions-on-unvaxed-after-3-months-vaxed-more-likely-infected-than-unvaxed/
https://twitter.com/FreedomPodcast1/status/1470721703135391747
https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern
The Omicron Con, Sanctions On Unvaxed & After 3 Months Vaxed More Likely To Be Infected Than Unvaxed
The Last American Vagabond
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-12-26-21:2
https://superu.net/video/dc79b9a4-deae-4383-ba72-1463536b5024/
https://sovren.media/video/the-omicron-con-sanctions-on-unvaxed-after-3-months-vaxed-more-likely-to-be-infected-than-unvaxed-559.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/omicron-con-sanctions-on-unvaxed-after-3-months-vaxed-more-likely-infected-than-unvaxed/
https://twitter.com/FreedomPodcast1/status/1470721703135391747
https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern
The Omicron Con, Sanctions On Unvaxed & After 3 Months Vaxed More Likely To Be Infected Than Unvaxed
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