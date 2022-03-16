© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIO LABS FOUND IN UKRAIN- THERE IS NO WAR, THEY ARE FIGHTING AGAINST NWO
Follow
0
Share
Report
137 views • March 16, 2022
THEY SHOW YOU ON TV WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THEY WOULD HAVE MADE POPULAR ALL THE US BOMBS BEING TRHOWN IN MANY OTHER COUNTRIES FOR YEARS UNTIL TODAY, TIME TO WAKE UPP! TV LIES AND CONTROLS PEOPLES MINDS THAT IS WHY THEY CALL THEM PROGRAMS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.