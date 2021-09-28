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The Truth About Bitcoin
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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100 views • September 28, 2021
Stefan Molyneux looks at the rise of Bitcoin and discusses its history, mining, fees, altcoins, regulatory hypocrisy, worldwide awareness, comparisons to gold, anonymous transactions, possible government attacks and what the future holds for the decentralized cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs

The True Value of Bitcoin: What You Really Need To Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs6F91dFYCs

Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Future of Money - Peter Schiff Debates Stefan Molyneux
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFcTJAQ7zc4

Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWH0kTEqYsg&;

0:00 How the ruling class controls human livestock.
1:35 How Bitcoin works
8:47 What is money? Is Bitcoin money? (come on, what do you *think* the answer is? :) )
15:04 Demographics
19:47 Why Bitcoin is better than predecessors
26:54 History (skip here to hear him say "Satoshi" funny)
28:50 Purchasing power of government-issued money going down
40:03 Bitcoin's future popularity
42:15 Big Banks and Big Government hate Bitcoin!
45:00 Not anonymous by default but can be if you want it

A very special thanks to Kristov Atlas, author of the upcoming comprehensive guide to bitcoin anonymity, for his assistance with this presentation. Get the latest updates on his book at: http://www.anonymousbitcoinbook.com

This video is for information and illustrative purposes only and is not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action.

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK

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