Martus for Truth: Finding the Way of the Lord

Last episode, I asked a question: “When will we ever get a government worthy of our trust?” We will not get such a thing by putting our trust in men—even the best of man are fallen and sinful and will fail us, even as we fail each other. Rather, we must exclusively place our trust in God rather than in even the best that mankind has to offer. In keeping with Jeremiah 23:5-6 we must place our trust in the One called יהוה צדקנוּ (Yehovah Tsidqenu; The Lord our Righteousness), and for those who only follow the Torah: Leviticus 26:11-12 says “I will tabernacle among you and my soul will not abhor you, and I will walk among you and I will be your God and you shall be my people.” Even the Sadducees had no excuse—the Sadducees had no excuse, the Pharisees had no excuse; none of the leaders of Israel had any excuse—and we have no excuse. Following and putting your trust in any man IS NOT THE WAY. You must place your trust in God, who is Jesus Christ—He who died for the sins of the world and raised Himself from the dead. (John 10:17-18). Jesus is the ONLY way.





