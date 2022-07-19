New Front Burning In Ukraine

Governor of the Russian Kursk region claimed that the Russian military had begun combat missions on the border of the Glushkovsky district with the Ukrainian Sumy region. Fighting was carried out within the Russian military operation in the neighboring country.

Thus, it can be supposed that the Russian military launched an offensive in the Sumy region, inflaming new front lines in Eastern Ukraine. The operation is likely aimed at repelling the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the border areas from where they are shelling the Russian territory.

At the same time, Russian artillery units carried out a number of strikes on the Ukrainian military positions in the Sumy region. The areas of Zarutsky, Starikovo, Budivelny and Esmani were hit.

The Ukrainian military in the city of Kharkov is also struck by Russian forces. One of the targets on July 17th was reportedly the Khartron plant, where foreign instructors were reportedly stationed.

So far, no advances by any of the warring sides were reported in the Sumy and Kharkov regions. But Ukrainian attacks on the Russian territory did not stop.

In the evening, explosions were reported on the western outskirts of the Russian city of Kursk. No casualties were reported and the damage caused by the attacks was not revealed.

The governor called on the locals to keep calm explaining the explosions by the ongoing operations on the border.

In the past days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out several artillery raids on the territory of Russia. The border villages of Zernovo and Tetkino in the Bryansk and Kursk regions were shelled. There was no significant damage or injuries. In the Belgorod region, some unidentified targets were intercepted by air defense systems.

DPR and LPR forces as well as civilians in the Donbass region are also shelled by Ukrainian forces, including with the weapons supplied by the Kiev’s foreign partners.

US-made MLRS HIMARS hit the town of Alchevsk in the LPR. An ammunition depot in the town Stakhanov was also damaged by Ukrainian artillery. Chaotic fire continued in the city of Donetsk and its outskirts.

The Kiev regime has claimed its readiness to use the US-made HIMARS to attack the Crimean peninsula. Despite the Kiev’s promises not to shell the Russian territories with their HIMARS, they claim Crimea a perfect targets as it is not recognized as the Russian territory by Kiev, or by Washington. Moscow has already warned of a terrifying response for Ukraine in the event of such an attack.

So far, the Russian military has destroyed three Ukrainian HIMARS out of 12 systems supplied by the West.

The third one was hit by Russian missiles in the Krasnoarmeysk region on July 17.

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