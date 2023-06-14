Trump's Arrest - Biden's 17 Big Bribery Problems

June 14, 2023 - It was peculiar timing that the indictment of President Trump was announced just as we learned that VP Joe Biden and his son Hunter each received $5 million from a foreign state actor in exchange for foreign policy favors. And it’s hard for Americans to keep up when the news breaks so fast and with such unprecedented importance. Most people don’t have a clue what’s really going on, and might be confused when at the same time Biden denies he did anything wrong, the media blasts biased coverage about their favorite enemy, Donald Trump. Those who lack any sort of curiosity, simply believe whatever their favorite anchor reports.





So let’s break it down. Thanks for watching and praying!





