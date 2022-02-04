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** OUTRAGED FRENCH PROTEST PFIZER HEADQUARTERS IN PARIS – Chanting “ASSASSINS” ** - Summit News/Watson – 01/Feb/2022
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387 views • February 04, 2022
** French Protesters Surround Pfizer HQ Chanting “Assassins”
- Summit News, Steve Watson – 01/Feb/2022
- Videos & Articles: https://summit.news/2022/02/03/video-french-protesters-surround-pfizer-hq-chanting-assassins/
-- Protesters have been energised by Macron admitting he wants to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated
Video shot this past weekend in Paris France shows thousands of protesters surrounding the headquarters of Pfizer in the nation’s capitol and chanting “assassins!” in protest of vaccine mandates.
Video shot this past weekend in Paris France shows thousands of protesters surrounding the headquarters of Pfizer in the nation’s capitol and chanting “assassins!” in protest of vaccine mandates.
Protests have been raging in France for a long time, and have been energised by French President Emmanuel Macron admitting last month that part of his “strategy” on tackling COVID is to “piss off” the unvaccinated as much as possible by limiting their freedoms and coercing them into taking shots.
Macron made the comments in an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper, noting “As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.”
The French President previously announced that those who don’t have a ‘COVID pass’ will be banned from participating in basic life activities such as visiting shopping malls, restaurants and using public transport. The so called green health pass is now a part of daily life in France.
When the system came into effect, Macron also asserted that showing ‘papers’ to enter cafes is about “freedom”.
In addition, last week the administrative director of the public hospital network of the Paris region, Martin Hirsch argued that unvaccinated citizens should be prohibited from accessing hospital care.
“I don’t want to close the door of the hospital and of care to anyone, but you have to be allied with the responsibility that allows everyone to benefit from it,”
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to break down why she compared Fauci to Josef Mengele.
Jones asked Greene for her opinion on Lara Logan being attacked and deplatformed for comparing Dr. Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
The congresswoman responded, “I think it’s a fair comparison that it’s basically been one big human experiment, right? That’s what Covid-19 vaccines have been, that’s what Covid-19 has been, especially since we know it was engineered in a lab and went all over the world. That’s what a human experiment is.”
- Summit News, Steve Watson – 01/Feb/2022
- Videos & Articles: https://summit.news/2022/02/03/video-french-protesters-surround-pfizer-hq-chanting-assassins/
-- Protesters have been energised by Macron admitting he wants to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated
Video shot this past weekend in Paris France shows thousands of protesters surrounding the headquarters of Pfizer in the nation’s capitol and chanting “assassins!” in protest of vaccine mandates.
Video shot this past weekend in Paris France shows thousands of protesters surrounding the headquarters of Pfizer in the nation’s capitol and chanting “assassins!” in protest of vaccine mandates.
Protests have been raging in France for a long time, and have been energised by French President Emmanuel Macron admitting last month that part of his “strategy” on tackling COVID is to “piss off” the unvaccinated as much as possible by limiting their freedoms and coercing them into taking shots.
Macron made the comments in an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper, noting “As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.”
The French President previously announced that those who don’t have a ‘COVID pass’ will be banned from participating in basic life activities such as visiting shopping malls, restaurants and using public transport. The so called green health pass is now a part of daily life in France.
When the system came into effect, Macron also asserted that showing ‘papers’ to enter cafes is about “freedom”.
In addition, last week the administrative director of the public hospital network of the Paris region, Martin Hirsch argued that unvaccinated citizens should be prohibited from accessing hospital care.
“I don’t want to close the door of the hospital and of care to anyone, but you have to be allied with the responsibility that allows everyone to benefit from it,”
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to break down why she compared Fauci to Josef Mengele.
Jones asked Greene for her opinion on Lara Logan being attacked and deplatformed for comparing Dr. Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
The congresswoman responded, “I think it’s a fair comparison that it’s basically been one big human experiment, right? That’s what Covid-19 vaccines have been, that’s what Covid-19 has been, especially since we know it was engineered in a lab and went all over the world. That’s what a human experiment is.”
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